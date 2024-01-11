Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): A cold wave and fog in Madhya Pradesh resulted in low visibility in the state capital Bhopal on Thursday morning.

The Meterological office has predicted that fog will continue to be prevalent in the state for the next one or two days and there is no possibility of rain for a couple of days.

"Fog will remain the same for the next one-two days and after that the weather will become dry. There is a Western Disturbance which will be active on January 12 in Northern India due to which the temperature will remain like this but there will be a slight increase in temperature after January 13-14. There is no possibility of rain and the weather is likely to be dry," S N Sahu, Meteorologist, IMD Bhopal.

Sahu further said that Gwalior recorded the minimum temperature of 5.5 degree Celsius in the state.

Besides, the maximum temperature in the state capital Bhopal in the day on Wednesday was recorded 17.9 degree celsius. Similarly, Indore stood at 23.0 degrees and Ujjain recorded 19.5 degrees during the day time.

According to weather department, moderate to dense fog occured in Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Bhind, Morena, Gwalior, Sheopur Kalan, Bhopal, Vidisha, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Mauganj and Jabalpur districts in the state on Thursday morning.

While shallow to moderate fog was seen in Datia, Guna, Agar, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Rajgarh, Ujjain, Dewas, Shajapur, Indore, Jhabua, Dhar, Alirajpur, Barwani, Sehore, Raisen, Narsinghpur, Damoh, Sagar, Katni, Rewa, Sidhi, Singrauli, Umaria, Mandla and Shahdol districts in the state.

The minimum visibility of 50 metres was recorded in Ratlam, Satna and Tikamgarh district. Similarly, visibility of 70 metres is observed in Khajuraho in Chhatarpur district, 100 metres at Jabalpur Airport and in Gwalior, 200 metres of visibility at Bhopal Airport and visibility of 500 metres in Ujjain, Rewa, Sagar, Sidhi district and at Indore Airport. (ANI)

