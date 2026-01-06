Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 6 (ANI): A thin layer of fog engulfed Srinagar on Tuesday morning as the cold wave continued to tighten its grip on the Kashmir Valley, reducing visibility and intensifying the winter chill.

The iconic Dal Lake remained shrouded in mist, yet tourists braved the freezing temperatures to enjoy shikara rides and the serene winter landscape.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 9.7 degrees Celsius on January 5, which was 2 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature was minus 4 degrees Celsius, 2.1 degrees below normal.

The IMD on Tuesday forecast isolated light to moderate rainfall or snowfall over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Ground frost conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand.

In southern India, light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is likely over Tamil Nadu on January 8 and 9, while heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Mahe on January 9 and 10.

The weather agency has also predicted a gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C over Northwest India during the next four days, with no significant change thereafter for the next three days.

A similar fall of 2-3°C is likely over Central and East India during the next two days, followed by no significant change for the subsequent five days. No major change in minimum temperatures is expected over the remaining parts of the country.

Meanwhile, cold wave conditions are very likely at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, East Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Jharkhand and Punjab. Cold-day conditions are expected in isolated pockets across Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, and Sikkim.

Dense fog is very likely at isolated places over Assam & Meghalaya, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Odisha, Rajasthan, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh.

Dense to very dense fog is anticipated at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab.

Over the seas, squally weather with wind speeds reaching 35-45 kmph, gusting to 55 kmph, is likely along and off the Sri Lanka coast, over most parts of the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas, many parts of the southeast Bay of Bengal, the Gulf of Mannar and the Comorin area.

Squally winds of 45-55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph, are likely along and off the Somalia coast and adjoining sea areas. (ANI)

