Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 12 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer participated as the Chief Guest in the first Graduation Day programme of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Amaravati Campus at Kuragallu village in Mangalagiri mandal of Guntur district, on Thursday.

Addressing the students, Governor Sri Abdul Nazeer has said that being located in Amaravati, Amrita Viswa Vidyalayam, can collaborate with the upcoming Amaravati Quantum Computing Centre, which is an ambitious plan of the Government of Andhra Pradesh to make the state a global quantum technology hub, in collaboration with academic and industry.

He said the Centre is expected to work in partnership with universities, startups, and research institutions to drive innovation in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, materials, agriculture, logistics, and cybersecurity. He further said that the initiative is projected to create thousands of jobs, provide skilling opportunities for students and researchers, and support indigenous technology development.

The Governor congratulated the graduating students, recipients of gold medals and merit certificates, in the Convocation. He said Her Holiness Satguru Sri Mata Amritanandamayi Devi, Chancellor of the University, is one of the foremost humanitarian leaders in the world.

He recalled that the foundation stone of the campus spread over 150 acres was laid on 7th February, 2018, by the then Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

It was a matter of great pride for the University that 27 of its faculty members were featured in Stanford University's Top 2 per cent Scientists list in the year 2024, for their year-long contributions to scientific research, and 10 faculty members were honoured for their lifetime achievements, said Governor Sri Abdul Nazeer. (ANI)

