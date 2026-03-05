Newcastle upon Tyne [UK], March 5 (ANI): Newcastle United scored a dramatic late winner to beat Manchester United 2-1 at St James' Park in their Premier League fixture on Thursday. On the other hand, Chelsea registered a dominant 4-1 victory over Aston Villa in their fixture, according to the Premier League website.

The Newcastle vs United match came to life in a frantic first half. Newcastle were reduced to 10 men when Jacob Ramsey was sent off for two yellow cards, the second for simulation. Despite the setback, the hosts took the lead in stoppage time when Anthony Gordon calmly converted a penalty after being fouled by United's Bruno Fernandes.

Manchester United responded almost immediately. Fernandes delivered a dangerous free-kick into the box, and Casemiro rose highest to head home the equaliser just before the break.

With a numerical advantage in the second half, United pushed for a winner but were denied several times by Newcastle goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who made impressive saves to stop efforts from Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee.

Newcastle struck the decisive blow late, as substitute William Osula scored a sensational 90th-minute winner to seal a memorable victory for the 10-man hosts.

The result leaves Manchester United third in the Premier League points table on 51 points, while Newcastle move up to 12th with 39 points.

In the Chelsea vs Aston Villa match, Chelsea returned to winning ways with an impressive 4-1 victory over Aston Villa at Villa Park, inspired by a hat-trick from Joao Pedro.

Villa made a dream start, taking the lead after just two minutes. Leon Bailey crossed the ball low into the box, Ollie Watkins let it run through, and Douglas Luiz flicked it past Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen to score the first goal of the match.

Chelsea grew into the game and equalised in the 35th minute. Enzo Fernandez picked out Malo Gusto with a superb crossfield pass, and Gusto's low delivery across the goal was calmly finished by Joao Pedro.

The visitors completed the turnaround in first-half stoppage time. Fernandez slipped a precise through-ball into Joao Pedro's path, and the Brazilian showed great composure to lift the ball over Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Chelsea extended their lead 10 minutes into the second half. Reece James' cross was only parried by Martinez into the path of Cole Palmer, who fired home from the edge of the area.

Joao Pedro sealed his hat-trick midway through the second half, finishing into an empty net after good work from Palmer and Alejandro Garnacho to wrap up a dominant performance.

The win moves Chelsea up to fifth place in the Premier League points table with 48 points to their name, boosting their Champions League hopes, while Villa remain fourth on 51 points. (ANI)

