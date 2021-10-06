Mumbai, Oct 6 (PTI) Five persons including two civic officials have been arrested in connection with a firing on an executive engineer of the neighbouring Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), police said on Wednesday.

Also Read | AIAPGET 2021: Provisional Answer Key Released by NTA Online at aiapget.nta.ac.in; Know Details.

Two men on motorbike opened fire at MBMC executive engineer Deepak Khambit's official car near Omkareshwar temple in Mumbai's Borivali suburb on September 29, but he escaped unhurt. A case was registered at Kasturba Marg police station in the city.

Also Read | Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Supreme Court Takes Suo Moto Cognizance, to Hear Case Tomorrow.

Probe led police to Amit Sinha, a gangster once associated with Chhota Rajan. Sinha was nabbed from Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh, said an official.

Sinha allegedly confessed that Shrikrishna Sadashiv Mohite and Yashwantrao Deshmukh, both working as junior engineers with the MBMC, had hired him to kill Khambit for Rs 20 lakh.

The duo had some dispute with Khambit, the police official said.

Police also arrested Sinha's associates Sandeep Pathak and Raju Vishwakarma, and further probe was on, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)