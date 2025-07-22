New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday emphasised the power of unity and the spirit of one voice that inspires and energises the nation, stating that collective efforts will strengthen India's pursuit of self-reliance in the defence sector.

While addressing the media persons before the start of the Monsoon Session of 2025 at the Parliament premises on Monday, he said, "The current monsoon session will reflect this spirit as a celebration of victory, honouring India's military strength and national capability, and serving as a source of motivation for 140 crore citizens. Collective efforts will strengthen India's pursuit of self-reliance in the defence sector..."

Also Read | Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns: Opposition Raises Question Over Vice President's Sudden Move, Says 'There's Far More to It Than Meets the Eye'.

PM Modi highlighted the importance of speaking in one voice when it comes to matters of national interest. "While opinions may differ on party interests, there must be harmony of intent in matters of national interest," he said, urging Members of Parliament to uphold the spirit of unity during the session.

Noting India's recent achievements in different sectors, including space and defence, PM Modi said that this Monsoon Session marks the celebration of "victory."

Also Read | IndiGo Flight 6E 813 From Goa With 140 Passengers on Board Makes Emergency Landing in Indore.

Addressing the media persons, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the achievements of Operation Sindoor, saying that the whole world is attracted towards the new "Made in India form of Indian military power."

The Prime Minister also hailed Indian defence forces on the stupendous success of Operation Sindoor, stating that the objectives of the target were achieved 100 per cent and terrorist bases were razed in just 22 minutes.

"This monsoon session is a celebration of victory. The whole world has seen the strength of India's military power. The target set by the Indian Army in Operation Sindoor was achieved 100%. Under Operation Sindoor, the houses of the masters of terrorists were razed to the ground within 22 minutes. The world has been very attracted to this new form of Made in India military power. These days, whenever I meet people of the world, the world's attraction towards the Made in India weapons being made by India is increasing," the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Modi also mentioned the achievements of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who made history by piloting the Axiom 4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

"This monsoon session is a celebration of victory. When I say that the season is a season of national pride and victory celebration, then hoisting the Indian tricolour at the International Space Station (ISS) for the first time is a matter of pride for every countryman. This successful journey is instilling a new enthusiasm towards science, technology and innovation in the country. It will be a success when the entire Parliament and the countrymen will join in with one voice the pride that they are experiencing..." the PM said.

Hoping that all political parties and members will celebrate this victory in one voice, Prime Minister Modi stated that it will further strengthen the spirit of the Indian defence forces and encourage research, innovation, and manufacturing in the military field.

He said, "When the Parliament will celebrate this victory festival in one voice, it will strengthen India's military force and encourage research, innovation and manufacturing in the military field. Made in India defence equipment being made, will also get a boost and India's youth will get employment opportunities."

The Prime Minister further said, "Monsoon is a symbol of novelty and good harvest. The weather is progressing very well in the country. There is news of beneficial weather for agriculture. Rain plays an important role for economy, whether it is for farmers, country or the rural economy. In the last 10 years, the water reserves have increased three times..."

PM Modi later appreciated the collective efforts of various political parties and their representatives in "exposing" Pakistan on the global stage following the Pahalgam terror attack, calling it an example of "national unity" beyond party lines.

The Prime Minister said, "The brutal atrocities and the massacre in Pahalgam have shaken the entire world. Keeping party interests aside, in the interest of the country, representatives of most of our parties, went to many countries of the world and in one voice, ran a very successful campaign to expose Pakistan before the world. I want to appreciate all those MPs, I want to appreciate all the parties for this important work done in the national interest and this has created a positive atmosphere in the country..."

"The country has seen the power of unity. So all the MPs in the House, give it strength, take it forward and I will definitely say that every political party has its own agenda, its own role, but I accept this reality that 'Dal hit mein mat bhale na mile lekin desh hit mein mann jarur mile'..." the PM stated.

Highlighting the nation's economic progress, Prime Minister Modi stated that 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty in the last decade.

He said, "There was a time in the country before 2014 when the inflation rate was in double digits. Today, with the rate dropping to around two per cent, it has become a relief and a convenience in the lives of the common people in the country. 25 crore poor people have come out of poverty, which is being appreciated by many institutions of the world..."

Praising the efforts of the Indian security forces to eradicate Naxalism from its roots, Prime Minister Modi said that the red corridor areas have now transformed into "green growth zones."

PM Modi said, "Today, our security forces with a new self-confidence and resolve to end naxalism are progressing forward. Many districts are free of naxalism today. We are proud that the Indian constitution is emerging victorious against Naxalism. The 'red corridors' are transforming into 'green growth zones'."

Prime Minister Modi was accompanied by Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Jitendra Singh, and L. Murugan.

During the Monsoon Session, the Opposition INDIA bloc is expected to corner the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre on several key issues, including the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR), and the Air India (AI) 171 crash.

In the upcoming session, the government is likely to introduce and pass the several bills including the Lok Sabha Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025, Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Geo-Heritage Sites and Geo-Relics (Conservation and Maintenance) Bill, 2025, Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025, National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

With a packed legislative agenda and an aggressive opposition, the Monsoon Session is expected to be politically charged. The government is likely to introduce and pass several key bills, which will be closely watched by the Opposition and other stakeholders.

The monsoon session will continue on August 21, with a break from August 12 to August 18. There will be a total of 21 sittings across 32 days. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)