New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) sent a report, providing suggestions to the Delhi government after its team visited the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital earlier this month.

The NHRC team, led by Jyotika Kalra, Member, NHRC had visited the LNJP Hospital on June 11.

According to the NHRC, the panel has suggested establishing a help desk with important phone numbers displayed at the initial point of contact with the patient. Also a window should be opened with a two-way communication with a mic and speaker so that patients are provided proper directions.

It has also asked for the quality of food served to patients to be monitored by a dietician and for those admitted to be allowed to keep in touch with their family through their mobiles.

The number of oxygen enabled ambulances should be put up and their charges should be monitored, alongwith death of a patient to be reported to the next of kin at the earliest coupled with quick removal of dead bodies from the wards without delay.

It has also suggested providing psychological counselling to the medical and paramedical staff on duty, and creating COVID care centres "for those Covid positive patients who live in slums or rehabilitation colonies including those who do not have independent toilet and room for the quarantine."

It has, however, mentioned that those patients who do not require hospitalisation should be quarantined at their homes and if they do not have space only then they should be sent to the Covid care centres.

The NHRC has also suggested Delhi government to use the services of final year MBBS students to augment man power and also rope in retired medical and paramedical staff if needed. (ANI)

