New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) On the eve of the assembly by-election in Delhi's Rajinder Nagar, Congress candidate Prem Lata appealed to voters on Wednesday to come out in large numbers and vote for her, saying that she is a local resident and will be fully "devoted" to serving them.

"Voters must come out in full force as only the Congress can serve the people of the area effectively and take care of the interests of the youth and women. The BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) governments had only misled and fooled the voters in the last eight years," Lata said in a statement issued by the Delhi Congress.

Lata thanked the Election Commission for making special arrangements for women to cast their votes without any hassle.

"I appeal to the Election Commission to take strictest action against the BJP and the AAP for resorting to unfair practices to get votes. I am confident that this time around, people will not be victims to such inducements as they want a genuine elected representative who will take care of the interests of the constituency," she said.

"The AAP has fielded an outsider who has no knowledge about the Rajinder Nagar assembly constituency and its problems," she added.

The voting for bypoll will take place on June 23. Result of the election will be declared after counting of votes on June 26.

The seat had fallen vacant after Raghav Chadha was elected to Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

