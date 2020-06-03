India News | Come with Specific Instances, Says HC; Dismisses Plea over 'fleecing' of COVID-19 Patients by Pvt Hospitals

Chennai, June 3 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea based on a media report about 'overcharging' by private hospitals for COVID-19 treatment in Tamil Nadu and seeking to regulate the fees, observing that it cannot conduct a rowing inquiry and go by news reports.

First bench comprising Chief Justice AP Sahi and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy refused to entertain the plea, saying petitioner Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) failed to bring up any specific incident of violation on the part of private hospitals.

Also Read | Indian Railway Refunds Rs 1,885 Crore to Passengers Against Cancellation of Trains Due to Lockdown.

Come with specific instances and not general allegations. If any such patient who has been allegedly charged exorbitantly by private hospitals come forward, we will take notice of the same... we will not undertake any academic exercise just for the sake of doing it unless the petitioner comes up with specific instances, it said.

Relying on an 'expose' telecast by an English TV channel last week, the petitioner contended since the state government failed to regulate the treatment charges, private hospitals in the state were fleecing COVID-19 patients by raising exorbitant bills.

Also Read | Alibaug Man Dies as Electric Pole Falls on Him, Only Casualty Due to Cyclone Nisarga in Maharashtra So Far.

Even the Tamil Nadu Health Minister has admitted to prevalence of the issue during a press meet. Therefore, the court should take judicial notice of the issue which is available in the public domain, the TMMK argued.

However, refusing to concur with the arguments, the bench noted that it cannot make a rowing inquiry into the issue and that the courts cannot go by news reports.

State Health Minister C Vijayabaskar had on Saturday warned private hospitals against fleecing coronavirus patients and announced that a rate card for charging people battling the pathogen will be fixed in a day or two.

Asked about some hospitals allegedly fleecing patients, he had said it had come to the notice of the government too that charges were on the higher side in some hospitals.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)