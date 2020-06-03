Alibaug Man Dies as Electric Pole Falls on Him, Only Casualty Due to Cyclone Nisarga in Maharashtra So Far

Cyclone landfall in Alibaug | (Photo Credits: NDRF)

Alibaug, June 3: A 58-year-old man died after an electric pole fell on him when cyclone Nisarga was making landfall in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Wednesday afternoon. The victim Dashrath Babu Waghmare was rushing home when the electric pole fell on him at Umte village in Alibag. According to Raigad District Collector Nidhi Choudhary, no other casualties were reported from Maharashtra due to cyclone Nisarga. Cyclone Nisarga Live Tracker And News Updates.

"One death has been reported from Alibag. A 58-year-old man died after an electric pole fell on him at Umte village in Alibag. No other death has been reported so far across the district," Choudhary said. Ragad remained the most affected district in Maharashtra when cyclone Nisarg hit the state. Several trees have been uprooted, electricity poles brought down leaving thousands without power. Gati Cyclone to Be Next After Nisarga; How it Got Its Name and What It Means.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, 85 large trees, some of which fell over houses, and 11 electric poles were ripped when the cyclonic storm was making landfall in Raigad near Alibaug. The India Meteorological Department said cyclone Nisarg has started weakening and its intensity will reduce further. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray along with other ministers and officials continue to monitor the unfolding cyclonic situation.

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has called up all coastal district collectors and sought ground reports from them. Rescue teams of NDRF and SDRF, besides the army, navy, air force, coast guard, police, fire brigade, along with expert divers have been on standby at various points in Mumbai to handle any flood-like situation.