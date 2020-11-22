Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22 (ANI): Haarsh Limbachiyaa, husband of comedian Bharti Singh, was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday in connection with alleged possession and consumption of cannabis.

NCB began questioning of Haarsh Limbachiya on Saturday and that ended in the early morning hours today.

The comedian was arrested on Saturday as per the provisions of the NDPS Act 1986.

Both Bharti and her husband have accepted consumption of Ganja, NCB said in a statement.

NCB on Saturday raided the production office and house of comedian Bharti Singh and from both the places 86.5 gms of ganja was recovered.

NCB had earlier raided a place in Khar Danda area and nabbed a trafficker aged 21 years with various drugs including 15 blots of LSD (commercial quantity), ganja (40 grams), and Nitrazepam (psychotropic medicines). In follow up and in corroboration with previous inputs, NCB raided the production office and house of comedian Bharti Singh.

This comes as the probe, which began from the drug case in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, continues to expand to the alleged drug abuse by Bollywood celebrities.

Notably, a raid was also conducted at the residence of actor Arjun Rampal, after which he and his girlfriend were summoned by the NCB for questioning in the matter. (ANI)

