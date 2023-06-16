Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 16 (ANI): Continuing his attacks on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday said an "impending defeat is staring at the face" of the party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections while accusing the saffron party of "misusing" probe agencies for political ends.

CM Stalin took to Twitter to thank Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) allies for registering their protest against the Union Government's "blatant misuse" of investigating agencies.

"I thank all the leaders of our Secular Progressive Alliance for having registered their protest against the Union BJP Government's blatant misuse of investigating agencies for political ends," he said.

Stalin, the DMK Chief, stepped up the attack against BJP following the arrest of its leader Senthil Balaji by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged case of money laundering on early Wednesday and said they would not be intimated by the BJP threats.

"The unity and solidarity shown in Coimbatore today will spread everywhere and shake the foundation of BJP's invincible 'image' constructed by false narratives," Stalin tweeted.

Sensing an imminent defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Stalin said that BJP is resorting to "acts of cowardice and arrogance", referring to the alleged "misuse" of probe agencies by the Central-led BJP government.

The opposition leaders have been accusing the BJP of unleashing federal investigating agencies for "political ends", a charge denied by the Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government which completed nine years of its government formation this year.

"BJP has realised that an impending defeat stares them in the face. To hide the failures of the BJP, it is resorting to acts of cowardice and arrogance, instead of fighting its opponents politically. The coming together of opposition all over India will be the final nail in the coffin of the 'autocratic' BJP".

Following Balajis's arrest, CM Stalin issued a statement claiming that the DMK will not be intimidated by the BJP's 'threats' and the people will teach the ruling party at the Centre a lesson in next year's Lok Sabha elections.

He added that the DMK was firmly behind its leader and would mount a strong legal defence in the case.

The CM alleged further that the ED had tortured Senthil Balaji to such an extent during the interrogation that he suffered chest pains. Even after he said he was cooperating with the probe, he was "pressured" to the extent that he suffered chest pains, Stalin said on Wednesday.

Balaji broke down while being taken into custody by ED officials for questioning in an alleged money laundering case in the wee hours of Wednesday. After raiding his premises on Tuesday, the central probe agency questioned the DMK leader. (ANI)

