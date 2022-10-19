Chennai, Oct 19 (PTI) Australia is committed to deepening ties with other countries, particularly in maritime security challenges faced by the region, Australian Border Force Commander, Joint Agency Task Force, Rear Admiral Justin Jones said on Wednesday.

Jones had taken part in the Heads of Asian Coast Guard Agencies Meeting held in New Delhi last week on the theme 'Working with Regional Partners on Civil Maritime Security'.

"Australia engaged with all major coast guard agencies in the Asian region to reinforce longstanding relationships and cooperation on civil maritime security matters," Jones, who was here on Wednesday, was quoted as saying in a press release.

The visit by the Commander Maritime Border Command and Commander Joint Agency Task Force, demonstrates how Australia values the relationships that enable facilitation of legitimate trade and travel, cooperation on stamping out maritime crime, he said.

"Australia is committed to working closely with all partners in the region to combat crimes committed at sea, especially the scourge of people smuggling which exploits vulnerable people having no regard for life or welfare," he said.

He noted that Australia's commitment to strong counter-people smuggling policy has not changed and added, "we will stop any maritime people smuggling vessel seeking to reach Australia and safely return those on board to their point of departure or country of origin".

"We are aware that a number of people were recently detained in Kerala for attempting to migrate illegally by boat. I commend the relevant authorities for their swift action," he said.

"I am committed to deepening cooperation with our counterparts on these types of maritime security challenges facing the region," he said.

