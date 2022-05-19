New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) In the backdrop of its criticism for banning the export of wheat, India on Thursday said it is committed to ensuring that adverse impact on food security is effectively mitigated and the vulnerable countries are cushioned against high food prices.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing that an open market must not be an argument to "perpetuate inequity" and promote some degree of discrimination.

"There has been an unjustified increase in food prices and it is clear that hoarding and speculation are at the works from our perspective. We are committed to ensuring that such adverse impact on food security is effectively mitigated and the vulnerable are cushioned against such changes," he said.

He was asked whether the issue of food security would come up in a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden in Tokyo on May 24 on the sidelines of a summit of Quad leaders.

India, one of the top wheat producers globally, banned wheat exports in a bid to check high domestic prices amid concerns of wheat output being hit by scorching heat waves.

In his comments, Bagchi also referred to comments by Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan at the United Nations, saying it captured what India is trying to say on the issue.

Bagchi suggested that India imposed restrictions on wheat import in order to manage its own food security and also support the needs of neighbouring countries as well as other vulnerable developing nations.

He said India had issued some clarifications after announcing some measures on wheat exports on May 13.

"These measures allow for export on the basis of approvals to those countries who needed to meet their food security demands or requirements and it will be based on requests from concerned governments," Bagchi said.

"This policy will ensure that we truly respond to those who are most in need. I think what the Minister of State said was also very valid when he said that it is necessary for all of us to adequately appreciate the importance of equity, affordability and accessibility when it comes to food grains," he added.

The spokesperson also referred to how certain principles were disregarded when it came to supplying COVID-19 vaccines.

"So open market must not be an argument to perpetuate inequity and promote some degree of discrimination. India has been very supportive and helped its partners in distress even in the middle of COVID-19 and ongoing conflicts. I think our measures on wheat export should be seen from that context," he said.

To a separate question on whether India was considering reopening its embassy in Kabul, Bagchi said he does not have any update on the matter.

"As you are aware, following the sharp deterioration in the security situation in Kabul in August last year, we had to relocate all India-based personnel out of Afghanistan," he said.

"Given our historical ties with Afghan people, we have continued to provide humanitarian assistance, particularly supply of wheat, medicines and vaccines. As regards to specific query of the reopening of the embassy, if there is any update we will certainly share with you," he added.

