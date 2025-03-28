Jaipur, Mar 28 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on Friday that the state government is committed to make Rajasthan prosperous and developed.

Sharma was addressing the 'Vikas and Sushasan Utsav' organised under the Rajasthan Diwas programme in Bhilwara on Friday.

He said that 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' is the mantra of good governance for us. The support of the public is "our strength" in this resolve of development and good governance, he said.

Taking a dig at the previous Congress government, the chief minister said that during the rule of the previous government, the state remained in the "grip of anarchy and chaos" due to harassment of women, paper leak incidents, power shortage, scams in the Jal Jeevan Mission and "economic mismanagement".

He said, "Today, Rajasthan is running fast on the track of development. Our government is working with commitment for the upliftment of farmers, youths, labourers, women. We have set a target of providing electricity to farmers during the day by 2027, and various policies have also been issued to promote industries."

The chief minister released the guidelines for important schemes of various departments and also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development work worth Rs 10,000 crore.

He also launched the Rajasthan Journalist Health Coverage Scheme and Medical App. The chief minister also interacted with the beneficiaries of various public welfare schemes being run by the state government.

