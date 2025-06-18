Jaipur, Jun 18 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday said that the state government is committed to the upliftment of women, farmers, youth and labourers.

Sharma made the statement during a program organised under the Vande Ganga Jal Sanrakshan-Jal Abhiyan in Rajsamand.

He stated that, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there are four castes in the country: women, farmers, youth, and labourers, emphasising that the state government is working for their upliftment.

Announcing that the government will give four lakh government jobs to the youth in five years, the chief minister added that the agreements and MoUs made under the 'Rising Rajasthan Summit will also provide employment opportunities to the youth.

He further highlighted that farmers are being provided relief through various schemes like the Kisan Samman Nidhi and the Gopalak Credit Card.

The chief minister assured that his government will make 5,000 villages poverty-free and that the villagers will be made self-reliant and employable.

"Understanding the need for water in the state, our government has done historic work like the Ramjal Setu Link Project and Yamuna Water Agreement, which was pending for decades. We are working with the goal of making Rajasthan self-reliant in the field of water," an official statement said.

Emphasising that the vision of 'Hariyalo Rajasthan' can be realised only through water conservation, Sharma noted that the Vande Ganga Jal Sanrakshan-Jan Abhiyan has evolved into a public movement with the active participation of the general public.

He urged the people of the state to participate enthusiastically in this campaign, conserve water in the monsoon season, and plant as many saplings as possible.

The chief minister also distributed cheques of Rs 2.51 crore to women of 240 self-help groups through Mahila Nidhi and 'credit linkage' cheques of Rs 11 crore to 297 self-help groups through various banks.

