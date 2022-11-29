Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 29 (ANI): Ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Rajasthan, a committee comprising three state ministers will hold talks on Tuesday at 1 PM with a delegation from the Gujjar community to address their demands related to reservation and other issues.

The Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti held one round of talks with the committee of state ministers today as well.

Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti President Vijay Bainsla expressed the hope of a positive attitude from the government, but also made it clear that if the demands are met, Rahul Gandhi's visit to Rajasthan would be welcomed, otherwise, the same old stand would be adopted.

The meeting lasted for about two and a half hours, during which the employment of 233 children of the society, disposal of lawsuits filed during the Gujjar reservation struggle, and some matters related to the Devnarayan Board was discussed in the meeting, Bainsla stated.

Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will enter Rajasthan on December 3.

The three ministers include Dr. BD Kalla, Rajasthan's Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Ashok Chandna, and Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Yadav.

On being asked about Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's scathing attack on former deputy CM Sachin Pilot, Gurjar community President Vijay Bainsla said, "terming Sachin Pilot a "traitor" is an internal matter of the Congress."

Bainsla interacted with the media after the meeting concluded.

Earlier on November 13, Son of late Gurjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla and Gurjar Arakshan Sangharsh Samithi president Vijay Bainsla called for opposing the Rahul Gandhi led-Bharat Jodo Yatra in the Congress-ruled state Rajasthan.

Angry at the Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan, over not implementing the remaining demands of the Gurjar reservation agreement, Gurjar leader Vijay Bainsla warned against the Congress Party taking out the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

On his way to Jhunjhunu, while offering his prayers in the Bhairon Temple in Ringas, Sikar, Bainsla spoke to reporters and expressed his dissatisfaction with the Rajasthan government.

Saying that the state government has not implemented the Gujjar reservation agreement, Vijay Bainsla added that it has been four years since the government was formed. We are sitting peacefully till our patience runs out.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with party leaders and workers resumed the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Mhow town of Madhya Pradesh.

Rahul Gandhi was also seen riding a motorbike during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Mhow.The Congress suffered a debacle in the assembly polls held earlier this year and the Yatra is seen as an attempt to rally the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles. (ANI)

