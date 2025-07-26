New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday launched a blistering attack on the Congress party for "speaking the language of Pakistan" and needlessly "raising questions" on Kargil Vijay Diwas. The Union minister said that in an effort to oppose the Prime Minister, Congress has been opposing the country itself.

"Congress raises questions even on Kargil Vijay Diwas. From 2004 to 2009, when the UPA was in power, Kargil Vijay Diwas was not celebrated. Even a Congress MP had said Why should we celebrate? That war was fought during the NDA government. When the country fights a war, does it do it for a government? Is it patriotism to raise such questions? Congress is committing the sin of raising questions not only on Kargil but also on Operation Sindoor," the union minister said.

The Union Minister claimed that the Congress's attitude bordered on being "anti-national," and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has always respected the bravery of soldiers.

"This attitude of Congress goes to the extent of being anti-national. While opposing the Prime Minister, they started opposing the country itself. They speak the language of Pakistan. But we bow down to the bravery of our soldiers," he said.

Chouhan was referring to the 2009 remarks made by Congress leader Rashid Alvi, when he said that "Kargil is not a thing to celebrate" and that it is the "NDA which may celebrate." Suggesting that because the war happened under the leadership of Prime Minister Atal Vajpayee, it was a victory of the alliance instead of the whole country.

Attacking Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi too, he alleged that the party leader only knows how to apologise constantly while continuing to do the wrong thing. He cited how the LS LoP has apologised for various things, including the Emergency, the Rafale deal, the Sikh riots and more, saying that if he does something wrong now, Gandhi will apologise for it ten years later.

"Rahul ji understands very late. First, he apologised for the Emergency. Then he apologised for the Sikh riots. Then he apologised to OBC. What did Congress do for OBC? Congress did the work of crushing every possible step for the welfare of the OBC. He also apologised in the Rafale case, and for what Rahul Gandhi is doing now, he will apologise again after ten years. He never does the right thing and apologises after ten years," he added.

Earlier in the day, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge paid tribute to the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice. In a post on social media X, the party President wrote that they valiantly defended the motherland in the Kargil War.

The conflict, known as the Kargil war, started in May 1999 when Pakistani intruders crossed the Line of Control and occupied Indian posts on towering ridges with the aim of capturing National Highway 1A, the vital artery connecting Srinagar to Leh at that time. On spotting the intruders, India subsequently launched Operation Vijay. The operation showed the meticulous planning, steely determination, and the indomitable spirit of the forces as the soldiers fought over two months in harsh terrain to drive out every intruder and restored Indian control at every post. (ANI)

