Mumbai, Sep 19 (PTI) Veteran communist leader and former Lok Sabha member Roza Deshpande died at her residence here on Saturday afternoon due to old age, sources said.

Deshpande, 91, was the daughter of Shripad Amrit Dange, one of the founders of the Communist Party of India.

Also Read | Agriculture Reform Bills: TRS to Vote Against Centre’s Farm Legislations in Rajya Sabha, Confirms K Chandrasekhar Rao.

She is survived by a son and a daughter.

Deshpande had taken part in the Sanyukta Maharashtra movement (the movement for the creation of the state of Maharashtra) and the Goa liberation struggle as a member of the All India Students Federation.

Also Read | Goa Blast Case 2009: Bombay High Court Upholds Acquittal of Six People.

In 1974, she was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Bombay South Central constituency.

She had also led a campaign to get maternity leave benefits for working women, and served on various central and state government committees on labour problems, particularly those of women workers.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari expressed condolences over her demise.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)