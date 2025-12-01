Banaskantha (Gujarat) [India], December 1 (ANI): In the dry stretches of rural Gujarat, where every drop of water matters, one village has shown how innovation, collective effort and simple technology can transform sanitation and water security.

Vedancha village in Banaskantha has emerged as a model of sustainable development after winning the prestigious CIPS Innovation Award 2024-25 for its community-driven greywater management system under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural).

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Expresses Condolences to Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake Over Loss of Lives Due to Cyclone Ditwah, Assures India’s Continued Support Under Operation Sagar Bandhu.

Built in 2019 with financial support from WASMO and the District Rural Development Agency, the Gram Panchayat developed a treatment plant at a cost of just Rs 5.55 lakh. Today, the system processes nearly 200 kilolitres of household wastewater every day, purifying it for irrigation, groundwater recharge and even for livestock use.

Villagers say the initiative has improved hygiene, supported farm activity and created a dependable water source for daily needs.

Also Read | Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati Approves Renaming of Raj Bhavan to Lok Bhavan.

"In Gujarat, ours is the number one village where the water treatment plant has been implemented. This water is treated from gutters and from the village pond. It is used for drinking for livestock, it helps in nearby farming, and we use it for washing clothes," said villager Narendrasinh Thakor, highlighting how wastewater has now become an asset.

The project stands out for being completely community-led, low-cost and designed for long-term sustainability. Households divert wastewater into the treatment system, which returns it clean enough for gardens, washing and cattle.

Villagers say even animals drink the treated water without hesitation, a clear sign of purity and acceptance. "We wash our clothes, and then water from the washrooms is treated and used to give to livestock," shared resident Manjulaben, describing the everyday benefits of the system.

Sarpanch Becharbhai Hirabhai Bhatiya expressed gratitude for the recognition and support that made this transformation possible. "I thank the Government of Gujarat and the Government of India for this greywater plant in our village. It treats contaminated water and clears it up. We are really happy and grateful," he said.

By converting wastewater into a valuable resource, Vedancha proves that sustainable change can start right at the doorstep, one household, one village and one drop at a time. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)