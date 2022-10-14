Gurugram, Oct 14 (PTI) Two days after a mosque was allegedly ransacked by a mob, the main complainant has asked police not to act on the FIR as the Hindu villagers have given their assurance that such an incident will never happen again.

The complainant, Subedar Najar Mohammad, said that the community does not want any police action in the matter, as the villagers have given the Muslims in the village their assurance that such an incident will not recur.

Also Read | Gurugram: Stuck in Traffic, Woman Delivers Baby Inside Car in Jacobpura.

The differences between the two communities were resolved in the panchayat on Thursday night, according to the application Mohammad wrote to police.

Inspector Ajay Malik told PTI that police had received an application requesting cancellation of the FIR against the accused.

Also Read | Hyderabad Wins World Green City Award 2022.

"But the process of cancellation of the FIR will be decided only by the court,” he said.

Friday prayers were offered peacefully in the mosque.

However, police were deployed around the mosque as precaution as members of all four Muslim families of the village attended the prayers.

A panchayat meet was held Thursday night to restore peace between Hindus and the four Muslim families of the village at the sarpanch's office.

The meet lasted for one and a half hours and concluded with assurances by the villagers to the Muslim families of peace and brotherhood, police said.

Both communities said things have gone back to being as amiable as they were before, and there is no issue between them now.

In his application to cancel the FIR, Mohammad said that a compromise had been struck between the two communities and he did not want any police action.

“We have no grievances. The matter was settled in the panchayat. The villagers assured us that such an incident will not be allowed to happen in future.

“We do not want any police action. There is peace and brotherhood in our village,” Mohammed said in his application.

A mob of more than 200 people had on Wednesday night allegedly ransacked a mosque here in Bhora Kalan village, and had assaulted the people praying inside threatening to expel them from the village.

An FIR in the matter was filed by the police on Thursday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)