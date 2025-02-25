Imphal, Feb 25 (PTI) The Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BOSEM) on Tuesday filed a complaint with the cybercrime police station over the leak of the social science question paper of the ongoing class 10 exams.

BOSEM secretary S Jitelal said an investigation has been launched and asserted that the perpetrators will be brought to book.

Also Read | Congress' Shashi Tharoor Shares Photo With Union Minister and BJP Leader Piyush Goyal, Sparks New Speculation.

He said a meeting of the board officials was held and no decision has been taken so far to cancel the examination, which took place on Tuesday.

"In connection with the incident related to question paper leak on Tuesday of the ongoing HSLC examination conducted by BOSEM, the board has been doing in its power to ensure proper conduct of examination. Some sections, in an effort to damage the reputation of BOSEM, leaked the question paper before the exam started," he said.

Also Read | Mahesh Langa Arrested: ED Arrests Gujarat-Based Journalist in Money Laundering Case.

Condemning the incident, Jitelal said, "A complaint has been filed with the state cybercrime police station and an investigation has been launched. Those responsible will be arrested soon."

Earlier, Democratic Students Alliance of Manipur (DESAM), a student's body, said that the question paper of social science subject was leaked on social media platforms, including two WhatsApp groups.

At a press briefing, DESAM secretary general Nongthombam Thoithoiba said that while the examination was due to start at 9 am, question paper of the subject was shared on WhatsApp groups around 8.30 am.

He demanded strict action against the perpetrators.

A total of 37,052 students are appearing for the HSLC Exam 2025 at 155 centres, including 93 in the valley districts and 62 in the hill districts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)