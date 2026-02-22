Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 22 (ANI): Celebrations continue for former India opener Shikhar Dhawan, who is officially retained as a marquee signing for Big Cricket League (BCL) Season 2. After being a key attraction in Season 1, Dhawan will once again light up the tournament; this time representing the UP Brij Stars, bringing unmatched star power and vast international experience to the squad.

The announcement comes on a special personal milestone for Dhawan, who tied the knot on Saturday with his long-time partner in a ceremony attended by close friends and family. As he steps into a new chapter in his personal life, the veteran batter also gears up for another competitive season in the Big Cricket League, building on the momentum from the inaugural edition.

BCL Season 2 will be hosted at the iconic Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Stadium, with the league's player auction having taken place on February 16. The tournament is scheduled to run from March 11, culminating in the grand finale on March 22.

The UP Brij Stars management welcomed Dhawan's inclusion for Season 2, stating that his leadership qualities, experience at the highest level, and match-winning ability will be instrumental in shaping the team's campaign this season.

With the league set to light up Greater Noida in March, fans can expect high-intensity cricketing action as top talents compete for glory -- with Shikhar Dhawan once again ready to headline the spectacle. (ANI)

