Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 9 (ANI): A complete blackout has been enforced in Jammu after sirens were heard and explosions were reported near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch and Rajouri districts early on Friday morning, amid rising tensions in the region.

Earlier, explosions were also heard near the LoC in the Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, the Border Security Forces (BSF) foiled a major infiltration attempt along the International Boundary in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

The attempt was made around 11 pm on May 8. In a post on X, BSF Jammu wrote, "At around 2300 hours on 8 May 2025, BSF foiled a major infiltration bid at the International Boundary in Samba district, J&K."

Multiple sources also reported that a Pakistani Air Force jet was shot down by Indian Air Defence systems in the Pathankot sector of Punjab. However, official confirmation from the government is still awaited, with more details expected soon.

Additionally, defence sources confirmed that the Indian Army shot down two Pakistani drones in the Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The drones were intercepted amid a heavy exchange of artillery fire between Indian and Pakistani forces.

According to the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, Pakistan also tried to target military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur, all located near the International Border. The Indian Armed Forces responded strongly, and no loss of life was reported

In a post on X, the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff stated: "Military Stations of Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur in proximity to the International Boundary, in Jammu and Kashmir, targeted by Pakistan using missiles and drones. No losses. Threat neutralised by Indian Armed Forces as per SoP with kinetic and non-kinetic means."

These developments come after India launched "Operation Sindoor" on May 7. During the operation, the Indian Armed Forces carried out missile strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

According to Indian officials, the strikes targeted infrastructure linked to terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed. The operation was carried out in response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 28 civilians. (ANI)

