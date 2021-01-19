Mumbai, Jan 19 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday directed Mumbai civic officials to complete the beautification of pedestrian pathways, flyovers, and traffic islands, as well as toilet block, food hub and bus stoprenovation works before the end of June.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release said Thackeray asked the officials to focus on deepening and widening of nullahs along with their cleaning to prevent water logging during monsoon.

Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal gave a presentation about how the pathways are being beautified, it added.

According to the BMC, 149 footpaths in 24 wards have been selected and 90 per cent of these works will be completed by the end of May.

There are 344 flyovers in Mumbai, out of which 42 have been selected for beautification along with 120 traffic islands.

The release said 62 roads have been selected for development as street food hubs, adding that work of 20,301 of the 22,774 toilet blocks will be completed by June end.

It said Mumbai has 386 water-logging prone spots, and work on 171 spots had been completed and was in progress in 120.

