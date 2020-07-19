Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): In view of increasing COVID-19 cases, Bhopal on Sunday observed complete lockdown.

all markets and shops except medical stores and milk dairy were closed in Bhopal today. People have been prohibited to leave their houses unless there is an emergency.

"Since the number of COVID-19 cases are increasing, as per the orders of the administration on Sunday complete lockdown, strict implementation of the lockdown is being ensured. Emergency services are open in the state, rest all things are closed in the state," said According to SP North Bhopal Mukesh Kumar.

"The lockdown will continue till 10:00 pm today. New orders have come for shops, but its implementation is yet to be done," he added.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached 21,763, including 6,193 active cases. While the total number cured/discharged/migrated are 14,864, the death toll stands at 706. (ANI)

