New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) India on Thursday said the situation in Afghanistan is of concern and that it continues to hope for a comprehensive ceasefire to end violence in that country.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also said India is in touch with all the stakeholders in Afghanistan and closely monitoring the ground situation in the war-ravaged country.

Also Read | Political Leader Lalit Tanwar Shares the Need for Empowering Women Across All Verticals in India.

At a media briefing, Bagchi said India attended a regional conference on Afghanistan in Doha on Thursday at the invitation of Qatar.

"The situation in Afghanistan is of concern. It is a rapidly evolving situation. We continue to hope that there will be a comprehensive ceasefire in Afghanistan," he said.

Also Read | Passport Renew Application: How to Request for Re-Issue of Passport Offline and Online.

Asked about Pakistan's continued support to the Taliban, Bagchi said the international community is well aware of that country's role.

The Taliban has been making rapid advances across Afghanistan by resorting to widespread violence since the United States began withdrawing its troops from the country on May 1.

The US has already pulled back the majority of its forces and is looking to complete the drawdown by August 31.

India has been engaged with a number of stakeholders and leading powers on the latest developments in Afghanistan.

It has been supporting a national peace and reconciliation process that is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled.

India has also been calling upon all sections of the political spectrum in Afghanistan to work together to meet the aspirations of all people in the country, including those from the minority communities, for a prosperous and safe future.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)