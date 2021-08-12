New Delhi, August 12: If your passport is due to expire within one year, you can renew it. Similarly, if the validity of your existing passport is set to expire within three years, you can request for re-issue of passport. One can also apply for re-issue of passport in case of change in existing person details, exhaustion of page, damaged passport and lost passport. Below are the steps to be followed for renewal of the passport. Passport Application: How to Apply for Passport in India Online at passportindia.gov.in and Offline.

If you currently hold a passport, you must be knowing that you need to first register on the official website of Passport Seva - passportindia.gov.in. For renewal of a passport, you can use two methods - download an e-form and submit it or fill an application online. Passport Application: Full List of Documents Required for New Passport in India.

How to Apply for Renewal of Passport Offline:

Visit Passport Seva portal - passportindia.gov.in.

Go to "Download e-Form" section.

Download the e-form for required service.

After downloading the e-form to re-issue of a passport, fill it.

Upload the filled e-form.

How to Apply for Passport Renewal Online:

Visit Passport Seva portal - passportindia.gov.in.

Login with the registered Login Id.

Click "Apply for Fresh Passport/Re-issue of Passport" link.

Fill in the required details in the form and submit.

Click the "Pay and Schedule Appointment" link on the "View Saved/Submitted Applications" screen to schedule an appointment.

Online Payment has been made mandatory for booking appointments at all PSK/POPSK/PO.

Click the "Print Application Receipt" link to print the application receipt containing Application Reference Number (ARN)/Appointment Number.

Visit the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK)/Regional Passport Office (RPO) where appointment has been booked, along with original documents.

You must carry a printout of the application form and all required documents based on the list given on the PSP. You can also use Passport Seva App for renewal of the passport.

