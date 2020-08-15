New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the commencement of construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya and added that "the conduct of people of the country has been unprecedented and is an inspiration for future."

"10 days back in Ayodhya, the construction of a magnificent Ram temple in Ayodhya started. The centuries-old Ramjanmabhoomi temple issue has been settled peacefully. The conduct of people of the country has been unprecedented and is an inspiration for the future," Modi said during his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 74th Independence Day.

Also Read | India Reports 65,002 New COVID-19 Cases and 996 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Total Coronavirus Cases Reach 25.26 Lakh : Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 15, 2020.

The Prime Minister further said that this "peace, unity and goodwill would be the backbone of Atmanirbhar Bharat" in the coming days.

"Last year from the Red Fort I had said that the last five years were for the hopes of the people the next five years will be for their aspirations. In the last year, only the country has crossed many important landmarks and many important decisions were taken."

Also Read | Independence Day 2020 Celebrations: ITBP Jawans Hoist National Flag at Altitude of 17,000 Feet in Ladakh on I-Day, View Pics.

Further, the Prime Minister also said that the construction of the Kartarpur corridor in record time and appointment of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) in the armed forces were other moments that created history in the past one year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)