India News | Conducting a Lot of Testing, Only 8-10 Patients Symptomatic: Goa CM

Panaji (Goa) [India], June 18 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the State government is conducting a lot of testing in the border areas and all containment zones.

He added that only 8-10 patients are symptomatic.

"We are conducting a lot of testing - in the border areas and all containment zones. Therefore, the number of cases in our state is high, but only 8-10 patients are symptomatic," Sawant said.

"We have categorised the patients for going to COVID hospitals or COVID care centres," he added.

Twenty-seven new COVID-19 cases were reported in Goa on Wednesday taking the total count of cases to 656 in the state. (ANI)

