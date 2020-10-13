New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Congress has fielded Mamata Kundu from Balasore and Himanshu Bhusan Mallick Tirtol assembly constituencies for the upcoming by-election to the legislative assembly of Odisha.

A press note from AICC said, Congress President Sonia Gandhi. has approved the proposal for the candidature of the following, persons as party candidates to contest the ensuing bye-elections to the Legislative Assembly of Odisha.

Also Read | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Addresses Punjab Farmers at Jantar Mantar, Says 'Farm Laws Should Be Withdrawn, BJP Trying Take Farming Away From Farmers and Give to Corporates'.

From Balasore constituency Mamata Kundu, from Tritil-SC constituency Himanshu Bhusan Mallick. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)