Pune, Apr 4 (PTI) The Maharashtra Congress on Thursday submitted a complaint to the Pune collector seeking action against distribution of 'Viksit Bharat' pamphlets in the city's Karve Nagar area, an official said.

In the complaint submitted to Collector Suhas Divase, who is the returning officer for the Pune Lok Sabha seat, MPCC vice president Mohan Joshi said distribution of such booklets was violation of the model code of conduct.

Also Read | Earthquake in Himachal Pradesh: Tremors Felt in Parts of North India As Quake of Magnitude 5.3 on Richter Scale Jolts Chamba District.

In his letter, Joshi said the Election Commission had last month directed the Union government to stop delivery of 'Viksit Bharat' messages.

There should be a thorough probe on who printed and distributed these booklets, Joshi said.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Lotus Symbol Is Beacon for Development of Tripura', Says CM Manik Saha (Watch Videos).

When contacted, resident district collector Jyoti Kadam confirmed receipt of the complaint and said it had been forwarded to the concerned assistant returning officer.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)