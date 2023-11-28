New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday urged the Election Commission to take action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "moorkhon ka sardar" and Home Minister Amit Shah for "Rahu-Ketu" remarks allegedly made during poll campaigns.

A delegation of Congress leaders met top officials of the Election Commission including chief election commissioner and demanded that it should act against those responsible for violation of the model code of conduct irrespective of the post they hold.

The party also demanded that the sanctity of the silence period in Telangana be maintained.

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said the delegation raised three issues primarily, which included the action against the prime minister and home minister for their remarks and maintaining sanctity of silence period ahead of assembly elections in Telangana, where campaigning for November 30 elections ended on Tuesday.

He also alleged that a poll officer in Pallaghat in Madhya Pradesh has flouted norms by tampering with postal ballot votes.

The Congress delegation included senior party leader Salman Khurshid, while Ajay Maken and Ajoy Kumar connected virtually at the meeting with EC officials.

"We have raised three main issues. On November 24, we had complained to the EC about serious violations of the model code by prime minister and home minister. We raised before the EC that the statements made by the prime minister and home minister were objectionable and said that the EC has taken action on similar issues in the past.

"We said we are surprised that we have not even been invited by the EC on such serious issues. One may occupy any top position, but one is equal before the law. The EC heard us and we hope that the EC would take stern action," Singhvi told reporters after the meeting.

"We raised the issue of Telangana and said that there should be no violation of the silence period after the campaigning ended today. We also raised the issue of Madhya Pradesh chief minister, where he campaigned even during the silence period," he said, adding that shirts, t-shirts and sarees in pink colour were displayed by BRS leaders and workers during the silence period, which was clearly a violation of the model code.

"Their clear motive was to violate the model code by one way or the other," he alleged.

The Congress leader said they also raised the issue of "tampering" of postal ballots in Madhya Pradesh by election officers and EC should take stern action against the erring officers.

Singhvi said the most serious issue is the one where "we have pointed out to the EC showing direct visual evidence of violations of model code of conduct by none other than the prime minister calling the opposition leaders as 'moorkhon ka sardar'".

The second issue, he said, involves Home Minister Amit Shah who has ascribed the "Rahu-Ketu" syndrome with the leaders of the Congress party.

"The third is of the home minister who has raised issues of foreign origin, which has no connection with fair, direct campaigning or development issues. We have pointed out that everyone is equal and no one is above the law.

We have asked for immediate action by the EC," he said.

The Rajya Sabha MP said in Telangana, people are intending to violate the sanctity of silence period, and the same concern has been raised with the EC.

"Madhya Pradesh chief minister has already violated the silence period and we apprehend that cadres of BRS will try and do something to violate this silence period as they have been asked to fan out across the state wearing pink colour clothes, which is the colour of the BRS.

"It is a clear attempt to canvass and campaign and all such surrogacy should be stopped and nipped in the bud," he said.

In Pallaghat in Madhya Pradesh, Singhvi claimed, "We have shocking evidence in the form of a video where the district election officer is found tampering with postal ballots. We raised the issue with EC on who would guard the guardians."

"The EC has heard us patiently and we hope that concrete and immediate action should be taken by it," the Congress leader said.

The delegation also handed over memorandums to the EC.

