New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) The Congress on Saturday alleged that the BJP-JDU government in Bihar has failed to maintain law and order in the state and demanded that a special assembly session be convened to discuss this as well as the issue of intensive revision of electoral rolls.

The party also alleged that special intensive revision is a "deliberate conspiracy" to help the BJP win the elections.

Assembly elections are due in Bihar in the next few months and the opposition parties have strongly objected to the intensive revision process.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters at Indira Bhawan, Congress leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh claimed that there was a time when entire Bihar was known as a land of peace, harmony, knowledge, and penance, but today, but not any more as bullets of goons were spewing fire.

He said on one hand the ADG, Law and Order, says that increasing attacks on the police are a matter of concern and on the other hand, criminals fire bullets near the residence of Tejashwi Yadav in Patna, but are still at large.

Referring to Friday's murder of prominent businessman Gopal Khemka, Singh said a few years ago his son was also killed.

This is a matter of great concern, he noted.

"Murders are happening daily in almost all districts of Bihar, but the government seems unaffected by it. The government has left the people of Bihar to fend for themselves," he claimed.

Accusing the state government of having failed on the law and order front, Singh said that whenever there is an alliance between Nitish Kumar and the BJP in Bihar, crimes like murder and rape increase in the state.

"Bihar is currently passing through a crisis, for which we should exert pressure on the government to convene a session of the legislative assembly on the issue of Bihar's 'goonda raj'," he told reporters.

Along with this, he said despite the Election Commission talking about the special intensive revision in the state, no action is being taken on it.

"This is entirely a deliberate conspiracy to help the BJP win the elections," Singh alleged.

"For this, the governor should convene a two-day session of the legislative assembly in Bihar," he asserted.

Citing official data, Singh claimed that today, minor girls are being raped and policemen are being murdered. In Patna alone, this year, there have been 116 murders and 41 rape incidents, he claimed.

"Last year, data released by the police headquarters stated that in 151 days, there were 1,297 attacks on the police," he further claimed.

According to NCRB, while the total number of crimes in Bihar in 2005 was 1,60,664, by 2022 this number had risen to 3,47,835. "This means there has been a 323 per cent increase in this number. In terms of murders, Bihar ranks second after Uttar Pradesh," Singh claimed.

During 17 years of NDA rule, more than 53,000 murder cases have been registered, he alleged.

In terms of attempted murders, Bihar is second in the country with a total of 98,169 incidents recorded, which is a 262 per cent increase, he claimed.

"In Bihar, 2,21,729 women have fallen victim to crime, and there has been a 336% increase in crimes against women. There has been a 1097% increase in cases of abduction of women and a horrific 7062% increase in crimes against children," Singh said.

In terms of crimes against Dalits, the former Bihar Congress chief said Bihar ranks second after Uttar Pradesh.

