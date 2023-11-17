Sikar, Nov 17 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday attacked the Congress government in poll-bound Rajasthan, accusing it of being corrupt and exploiting the poor by selling petrol and diesel at higher prices compared to other states.

Polls to the 200-member Rajasthan assembly will be held on November 25 and results will be declared on December 3.

Also Read | Qatar Slaps Rs 239 Crore Tax Penalties on L&T, Company Appeals Against Unjust Charges.

Addressing a Vijay Sankalp Sabha in Ringas in Rajasthan's Sikar district, he also alleged that there has been a rise in crimes against women in the state.

Sarma claimed that the Congress was exploiting the poor by selling petrol and diesel at higher rates compared to other states. If the BJP comes to power in Rajasthan, the prices will decrease, he said.

Also Read | Pay Rs 10 Lakh Compensation to Kin of All Those Killed in Manipur Violence in Four Weeks, NHRC Chief Directs Manipur Government.

He exuded confidence that the BJP will form government in the state.

Sarma also attacked the Congress on on the issue of government recruitment exam paper leak cases.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)