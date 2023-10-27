New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) The Congress leadership on Friday deliberated upon the names of candidates for the Telangana assembly polls at a crucial meeting of the party's Central Election Committee here.

Chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the meeting was attended by former party chief Sonia Gandhi, besides members of the Committee and Telangana leaders, including PCC chief A Revanth Reddy.

Also Read | Elephant's Tail Cut Off, Hit With Sharp Weapon in Sakrebyle Elephant Camp; Karnataka Forest Department Launches Hunt To Nab Accused.

The Congress had also held a meeting of the CEC for Telangana on Wednesday.

The party has so far declared a total of 55 candidates for the Telangana assembly polls to be held on November 30. The state has 119 assembly constituencies.

Also Read | Indians Daily Post ‘Millions’ of Misogynistic Tweets On Elon Musk-Owned Social Media Platform X, Says Study.

The Congress is seeking to replace the BRS government in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)