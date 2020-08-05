Imphal, Aug 5 (PTI) The Congress in Manipur has issued a whip to its 24 MLAs to attend one-day Assembly session on August 10 and vote in support of no confidence motion against the BJP-led government for which the party legislators have already given notice to the Speaker.

Konthoujam Govindas, senior MLA and Whip of Congress Legislature Party (CLP), told PTI on Wednesday that a three- line whip has been issued to the party MLAs to be present in the House during discussion and voting on August 10.

He said said if anyone of the CLP members violate the party whip, he or she would invite disqualification from the membership of Manipur Legislative Assembly under peragraph 2 (1) (b) of 10th Scheduled of Indian Constitution.

"All the members are to attend the 11th session of the 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly convening on 10th August, from 11 am till the end of the session and remain in the House during discussion and voting.

"All the members are directed to vote in line with the decision made by the Congress Legislature Party led by Shri O. Ibobi Singh," said the whip issued on direction of Manipur Congress president. Govindas also said that his office would submit the list of CLP members with their photographs to the Secretary of the Assembly in this connection very soon.

Two Congress MLAs, K Meghachandra Singh and Th Lokeshwar Singh, have given a notice for moving a no confidence motion against N Biren Singh government for not handing over drug kingpin Lhukhosei Zou's case to CBI.

The matter relates to submission of an affidavit in the Manipur High Court by Thounaojam Brinda,former Additional Superintendent of Police, Narcotic and Affairs of Border (NAB),alleging that the chief minister had pressurised her to release Zhou,former Chairman of Autonomous District Council (ADC),Chandel district,an accused in a 2018 drug haul case.

In the affidavit, she said after an operation commanded by her, the Manipur police had arrested Zou on June 19 along with seven others and seized 4.5 kg of heroine powder,2,80,200 "world is yours" tablets, Rs 57,18,000 cash, Rs 95,000 old currency notes and several other incriminating articles.

In the 2017 Manipur state assembly election, out of total 60 seats, Congress had won 28 seats, the largest single party in the house.

Of them Thounaojam Shyamkumar was disqualified from the membership of Manipur Legislative Assembly under anti- defection law for joining BJP.

Further, three Congress MLAs namely- Kshetrimayum Biren Singh, Yengkhom Surchandra Singh and Sanasam Bira Singh- were disqualified from the assembly membership by the Speaker recently.

The state party unit had issued show-cause notices to two of its MLAs in July end for allegedly cross-voting in favour of the BJP candidate in the recently-concluded election to the state's lone Rajya Sabha seat.

The notices were served to Wangkhei MLA Okram Henry Singh and Sagolband MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh.

After its failed attempt to dislodge the BJP-led government in the state following resignations of nine ruling coalition legislators in mid-June, the Congress is trying to put Biren Singh ministry on mat in the drug haul case.

The state Congress has already demanded a CBI probe into the case.

