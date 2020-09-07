Patna, Sep 7 (PTI) The Congress on Monday launched its campaign for the Bihar polls by organising a virtual meeting in the two districts of East Champaran and West Champaran to reach out to people ahead of the elections due in October- November.

The party decided to carry out "Bihar Kranti Virtual Mahasammelan" (virtual mega conference) keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic and the election commissions guidelines for holding such rallies, party sources said.

Similar digital meetings will be held assembly constituency-wise in every district in two phases, they said.

Congress national general secretary and MP Avinash Pandey, while addressing the virtual rally from New Delhi, said that Bihar is all set for a change of government as people are fed up with the NDA rule in the state.

Congress is a part of the opposition Grand Alliance in the state headed by the RJD.

Farmers, students, women, labourers are a harried lot, Pandey said, adding the government has turned a deaf ear to the problems being faced by people especially towards rising crime graph in the state, Pandey said.

Pandey, who is also Bihar Congress Screening Committee chairman, said though people in power were making tall claims but no sign of development is visible in the state.

National Secretary and Bihar co-incharge Ajay Kapoor also addressed the virtual conference from the national capital in the two districts which were attended by party workers and the locals.

After holding 100 such virtual meetings in the state, the party will be holding a state-level conference through virtual mode which will be addressed by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

"The pious land of Bihar will not tolerate atrocities any more and will throw out the current dispensation at any cost", Kapoor said.

In his presidential address, Bihar Congress chief Madan Mohan Jha said that people had voted for Grand Alliance five years ago but Nitish Kumar switched sides by ditching the mandate.

People have been deceived by the NDA government, he said asserting that "we sounded a bugle for change with the launch of Bihar Kranti Virtual Mahasammelan". Congress was part of the coalition government in 2015 along with JD(U) and RJD. Prominent among those who addressed the mega meet included Bihar Congress Campaign committee chairman Akhilesh Prasad Singh, party spokesman Acharya Pramod Krishnan, Tariq Anwar, All India Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev, actor- politician Raj Babbar and others.

Bihar Congress spokesman Rajesh Rathor claimed that lakhs of people connected through vitual mahasammelan in assembly constituencies of East Champaran and West Champaran.

People were connected through social media facebook, instagram, twitter, youtube etc, Rathor said while terming JD (U)s virtual rally as "super flop".

In the first phase, the assembly constituency-wise virtual meeting will be held in 84 constituencies of 19 districts of north Bihar till September 16, while the mahasammelan for seats faling in 19 districts of south Bihar will be held later, the date for which will be announced in future, Rathor said.

The virtual meet will be held at Sheohar and later at Sitamarhi Tuesday, Rathor said.

