New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): Congress MP Jairam Ramesh appreciated Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar's view on Viksit Bharat (Developed India). He said that the Vice President should be listened to instead of 'throwing slogans and filmi dialogues'.

In an X post, the Congress leader said, "The Hon'ble Vice President's wise words on Viksit Bharat are very timely and appropriate. He should be listened to seriously by those throwing out slogans and filmi dialogues, thinking that theatrics is governance. Sadly, he continues to be ignored when he raises concerns of farmers, which he himself is."

Jairam Ramesh agreed to Vice President Dhankar's definition of Viksit Bharat, where everyone's income is to be increased by eight times.

While paying floral tribute to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his death anniversary at Kisan Ghat in Delhi, Vice President Dhankhar said, "Today, it's needed that when we talk about Viksit Bharat, it doesn't mean what the rank of our economy is. To define Viksit Bharat and make it a ground reality, everyone's income needs to be increased eight times."

He also urged farmers to look ahead and not remain confined to just farming activities. "The farmers need to be farsighted. Today, our farmers are limited only to production, but I request them that this is the time to get involved in the biggest trade that is related to agriculture or animal husbandry..." he said.

Talking to the media, he said, "The entire life of Chaudhary Saheb was dedicated to the farmers and villages. He worked for the farmers even in pre-Independent India... He played a pivotal role in granting the ownership to those farmers working in agricultural fields, but didn't have rights over it..."

He called Chaudhary Charan Singh a visionary leader who worked selflessly for agrarian reform, emphasising that his contribution went beyond politics and deeply impacted land ownership and rural empowerment. (ANI)

