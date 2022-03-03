Jaipur, Mar 3 (PTI) A batch of Congress leaders, who were given political appointments recently, met former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot at his residence and conveyed their gratitude here on Thursday.

Gajraj Khatana, chairman of the State Level Advisory Committee for building and other construction workers, Suresh Modi, chairman of Rajasthan Business Welfare Board, Suchitra Arya, vice-chairman of Rajasthan State Agro Industries Development Board, and members of Rajasthan State Sports Council Abhimanyu Poonia and Harish Yadav were among those who met Pilot.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine ‘War’: Do’s and Don’t Advisory Issued by Ministry of Defense for Indian Nationals, Students in Kharkiv; Check Details Here.

The state government had recently appointed 125 leaders to the posts of chairman, vice president, and members in state-level commissions, boards and corporations in two lists under political appointments.

Political appointment was one of the major demands of the camp led by Pilot, in addition to a cabinet reshuffle which was done in November last year.

Also Read | Goa Shocker: Son Kills Father For Rejecting Marriage Proposal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)