Gandhinagar, Mar 10 (PTI) Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani was suspended from the Gujarat assembly for a day on Monday for creating a ruckus in the well of the House following which he was evicted by marshals.

The drama unfolded after Mevani alleged financial irregularities by some district collectors during the Lok Sabha elections held last year in Gujarat.

Mevani said these irregularities had created an additional burden of Rs 121 crore on the Gujarat government because some officials had spent excessive funds and submitted highly inflated bills for products and services they used during the 2024 general elections.

Responding to Mevani's allegations, Parliamentary and Legislative Affairs Minister Rushikesh Patel said Lok Sabha elections were conducted by the Election Commission and the state government had no role in appointing or supervising officials.

Speaking on the budgetary allocations for the General Administration Department, Mevani said the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Gujarat, had issued a notice to collectors of five districts, telling them that the expenses they incurred during Lok Sabha elections were "not convincing".

These notices were issued to the then collectors of Porbandar, Jamnagar, Dahod, Bharuch and Gir Somnath districts.

Mevani said the then district collector (cum Returning Officer) of Porbandar floated a tender of Rs 20 lakh for erecting a temporary canopy outside polling booths.

"The appointed agency, however, submitted a bill of Rs 2.56 crore after finishing the work. The collector even agreed to approve that bill," he claimed.

According to Mevani, when a query was raised from Gandhinagar, the agency reduced the bill amount to Rs 57 lakh, nearly three times the tender amount. "Yet, the collector was ready to pay," he added.

Mevani claimed he possessed related documents and alleged that officials engaged in the election ate dry fruits of Rs 16,000 in a few days and that bill was also sent for approval by the collector.

"Officials ate chicken of Rs 30,000 and the Porbandar collector added the salary of a restaurant's cook to that bill. For a siren to be mounted on a vehicle, which is available in the market for Rs 6,000, a bill of Rs 60,000 was submitted," alleged Mevani.

He said an election official in Jamnagar submitted a bill claiming that nearly 90 litres of fuel was used in his vehicle in a single day in an assembly seat.

Mevani wondered if the official travelled 900 kilometres in a day inside the Kalavad assembly seat in Jamnagar.

"The state government must take note of this issue and ensure that no bill is approved without scrutiny. An FIR should be lodged against these officials for submitting fabricated bills and wasting taxpayers' money," said Mevani, who represents the Vadgam seat in Banaskantha.

As Mevani made these claims, minister Rushikesh Patel urged Deputy Speaker Jethabhai Bharwad, who was in the chair, to expunge Mevani's remarks on the elections.

Bharwad, however, didn't give any ruling immediately.

Enraged by Patel's comments, Mevani rushed to the well of the House and launched a sit-in protest, demanding the government's response to his allegations.

As Mevani didn't return to his seat despite repeated requests, the deputy Speaker suspended him for a day and ordered marshals to take Mevani out. Following the ruling, marshals evicted the Congress MLA from the House.

