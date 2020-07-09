Nagaon (Assam) [India], July 9 (ANI): Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Aminul Islam were booked for violating lockdown norms during a funeral on Monday.

"Case filed against Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Aminul Islam, in connection with violation of lockdown norms during the funeral of Maulana Khairul Islam, in Nagaon last week. They were present at the event," said Nagaon SP.

The incident came to light after Maulana Khairul's son, Aminul Islam, shared pictures on a social media platform.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

