New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Congress MP Manish Tewari on Wednesday urged the government to take up with Qatar the issue of eight former Indian Navy personnel who have been detained by authorities in that country and ensure their release as soon as possible.

The Indian nationals have been under the detention of Qatari authorities for over three months.

Raising the issue of their detention during a discussion on matters of urgent public importance in Lok Sabha, Tewari said since August 30, eight ex-naval officers are in "solitary confinement" in Qatar.

"Neither them nor their families have been told what are the charges against them. After keeping them in solitary confinement for 90 days, on December 1 they were produced before a court when their solitary confinement was extended for a month," he said.

"This is very unfortunate. I urge the government to take up this matter with the Qatari government immediately and these eight people be brought back," the MP from Anandpur Sahib said.

The detained Indians were working for Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services which is a private firm.

