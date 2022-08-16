New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) The Congress has removed Pawan Kajal as working president of Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee and appointed Chander Kumar in his place.

"Congress President has removed Shri Pawan Kajal, MLA from his current position as Working President, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee and approved appointment of Shri Chander Kumar as new Working President, with immediate effect," an office communication from the party said.

The Congress is striving to oust the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and wrest power in the hill state where assembly elections are due in the next few months.

