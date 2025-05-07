New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Top Congress leadership on Wednesday lauded the Indian armed forces for their bold and decisive step against terror camps in Pakistan and PoK under 'Operation Sindoor' and reiterated the party's support to the forces and the government's action on the issue of national security.

The statement came after a meeting of the Congress Working Committee was urgently convened by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, who said his party extends all its support to the armed forces in ensuring the safety of the country and its unity and integrity.

"We had called a meeting of the Working Committee to discuss the incident and the government's action. We are proud of the Indian Armed Forces, who have given a befitting reply by taking bold and decisive action against the terror camps of Pakistan and PoK under 'Operation Sindoor'. We salute the courage, determination and patriotism of our brave soldiers," Kharge said after the meeting.

He said from the day of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the Indian National Congress has clearly stood in solidarity with the armed forces and the government and supported every decisive action against cross-border terrorism.

Rahul Gandhi, who was also present at the meeting, said the Congress party extends all its support to the armed forces.

"We held a discussion in the working committee. Our full support to our forces, best wishes to them, much love to them. Complete support from the Congress party and the Congress Working Committee," he said.

Both Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge would attend the all-party meeting on Thursday that has been convened by the government, the Congress said.

Kharge said India's national policy against all forms of terrorism emanating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) is very clear and firm.

"Unity at all levels is needed the most to protect the national unity and integrity of the great country of India. The Indian National Congress stands shoulder to shoulder with the brave soldiers of the country.

"History is witness that our heroes have always given their martyrdom for the unity and integrity of the country, keeping national interest paramount. The entire world knows this," the Congress chief said.

"We will put all our strength behind our soldiers for protecting the country, maintain unity and our freedom. We extend all our support to them.

"There is no difference on this issue and everyone is united. INDIA alliance partners are also trying to remain united for the unity of the country. This was decided that we reiterate our support to the armed forces on this issue," Kharge also said.

Top Congress leaders met here on Wednesday to discuss the current situation after Operation Sindoor in which security forces launched targeted attacks on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

Senior party leaders including AICC treasurer Ajay Maken, former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, general secretaries K C Venugopal, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mukul Wasnik, Jairam Ramesh, Randeep Surjewala, former Union minister Anand Sharma and deputy leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi were present at the emergency meeting at 24 Akbar Road.

The forces struck at the core of Pakistan's terror infrastructure in a series of precision attacks after midnight. Indian jets hit training camps, launch pads and headquarters of the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba without breaching Pakistan's airspace, officials said.

A large number of terrorists were present at the nine high-value sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir when India attacked in the darkness of the night, they said.

