Mumbai, May 21 (PTI) The Congress on Friday took a swipe at BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and asked him how come Gujarat's "strike rate" in getting COVID-19 vaccines from the Centre was better than that of Maharashtra.

State Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said Gujarat had got 1.63 crore vaccines for a population of 6.50 crore, while Maharashtra had to make do with just two crore vaccines for a population of 13 crore, and slammed Fadnavis for claiming Prime Minister Narendra Modi had helped the MVA-ruled state amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Quoting COVID-19 data, as on May 19, released by the Union health department, Sawant said the number of active cases in Maharashtra was 4,04,229, while Gujarat had 92,617 active cases.

The caseload in Maharashtra and Gujarat were 49,78,337 and 6,69,490 respectively, and the toll stood at 84,371 in Maharashtra and 9,340 in Gujarat, he said.

"Since Fadnavis is fond of the word strike rate he must answer how Gujarat's strike rate can be higher than Maharashtra's in getting vaccines. In fact, Fadnavis should try to get more vaccines for Maharashtra, but instead it is unfortunate he is supporting the inadequate supply of vaccines by the Centre," Sawant said.

Sawant said Maharashtra had so far vaccinated two crore people by keeping wastage to the minimum and had the capacity to cover one million beneficiaries a day if the Centre made adequate stocks available to the state.

"But with all the power concentrated in the hands of the Centre, state governments have to contend with obstacles. As the Modi government has no vaccination policy or pre-planning, the entire vaccination campaign is failing," he claimed.

