Jaipur, Apr 15 (PTI) The Congress party treated Dalits merely as its vote bank while the Narendra Modi government worked for their upliftment, BJP MP from Dausa Jaskaur Meena said on Friday.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: 76-Year-Old Man From Thane Shoots Daughter-in-Law Dead for ‘Delaying Breakfast’.

Meena made the remarks here while talking to reporters about the Centre's various welfare schemes for the poor and the people belonging to scheduled castes and tribes.

She said the Modi government has been working for the last eight years for the upliftment of the poor sections of the society, especially the people belonging to scheduled castes, tribes and other Dalit communities.

Also Read | COVID-19 in India: ’44 Children in Noida Tested Positive for COVID in Last 7 Days’, Says Chief Medical Officer.

Comparing the Modi government's work with that during the UPA regime, Meena said the SC/ST students had got benefits of scholarships worth Rs 3 crore only till 2013 while during the Modi government tenure, the sum has gone up to Rs 50 crore.

She also questioned the achievements of the Gehlot government during its three-year tenure in the state.

She alleged that the crime against women in the state is at its peak and the SC/ST people are living in a pathetic condition.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)