New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday warned of strict disciplinary action against its leaders in Rajasthan for making public statements on the party's internal matters and against other functionaries.

In an advisory, AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal said all Congress leaders at any level should refrain from making public statements against other leaders or about the party's internal matters.

Also Read | Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri Case: Muslim Side Objects to Plea Seeking Carbon Dating of 'Shivling' Found Inside Mosque Premises.

The advisory follows an open rebellion in Rajasthan with MLAs supporting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot defying the central observers' attempts to hold a legislature party meeting for passing a resolution authorising Sonia Gandhi to decide on the next chief minister.

"We are noticing statements of Congress leaders in Rajasthan regarding the party's internal matters and against other leaders," Venugopal said.

Also Read | Senior Citizens' Savings Scheme: No Premature Closure of Account on Death, Clarifies Finance Ministry.

He further said that strict disciplinary action will be initiated if any violation of this advisory is made.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)