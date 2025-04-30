Bhopal, Apr 30 (PTI) The Central government's decision on caste enumeration shows its commitment to antyodaya- the upliftment of the poorest, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Wednesday.

He accused Congress of politics on the issue hours after the Centre announced its decision to include caste enumeration in the forthcoming census exercise.

Also Read | Amul Milk Price Hiked: After Mother Dairy, Amul Hikes Milk Prices by INR 2 per Litre; Check Latest Prices of Amul Standard, Amul Gold and Other Variants Here.

"Another historic decision of the Modi government committed to Antyodaya. In the meeting of CCPA under the leadership of the successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, a historic decision has been taken to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census," Yadav stated on X.

He said the Congress and its allies historically opposed the caste census in their greed for power and for pleasing vote banks.

Also Read | Who Was Misha Agrawal? All About Social Media Influencer Who Died by Suicide 2 Days Before Her 25th Birthday Due to Decrease in Followers.

"Currently they are playing politics on the caste issue," he added.

Yadav stated that the caste census doesn't mean only statistics, but it will become the driver of change in the lives of the poor, backward, weak and deprived citizens.

He said that this unprecedented decision will pave the way for social harmony and equality in the new India.

"On behalf of the people of Madhya Pradesh, I express my heartfelt congratulations and gratitude to the respected Prime Minister and all the members of the Union Cabinet," the chief minister added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)