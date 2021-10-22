New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Friday appointed party leader Harish Chaudhary as Punjab and Chandigarh in-charge with immediate effect.

"Congress President has appointed Shri Harish Chaudhary as AICC In-Charge of Punjab and Chandigarh with immediate effect. Harish Rawat is being relieved from his current responsibility as AICC General Secretary In-Charge of Punjab and Chandigarh. He shall continue as a member of CWC. The party appreciates his contributions as General Secretary," said AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal in a statement.

Harish Chaudhary Rajasthan's revenue minister was observer in charge of Punjab during the recent change of leadership where Captain Amarinder Singh was replaced by Charanjit Channi as chief minister.

The assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Punjab early next year.

Harish Rawat had been requesting the party leadership to relieve him from Punjab Congress in-charge duty as he wanted to focus on plans for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttarakhand. (ANI)

